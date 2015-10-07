Bob Dylan talks music with AI machine Watson

Bob Dylan stars in an IBM advert which sees him discussing the art of songwriting with an artificial intelligence computer system.

The supercomputer, known as Watson, analyses Dylan’s lyrics and comes to the conclusion that most of his output is about passing time and fading love, which he replies: “That sounds about right.”

When Watson explains it has never experienced love, Dylan says: “Maybe we should write a song together.” But the computer’s robotic attempts at singing bring the collaboration to an abrupt end.

Dylan has endorsed other products in the past, including Pepsi and Chrysler.

He plays nine UK dates this month.

BOB DYLAN UK TOUR 2015

Oct 21: London Royal Albert Hall

Oct 22: London Royal Albert Hall

Oct 23: London Royal Albert Hall

Oct 24: London Royal Albert Hall

Oct 25: London Royal Albert Hall

Oct 27: Manchester O2 Apollo

Oct 28: Manchester O2 Apollo

Oct 29: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Oct 30: Southampton Guildhall