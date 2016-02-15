Bob Dylan back in the studio

Bob Dylan is holed up in Hollywood’s Capitol Studios recording a new album, according to engineer Al Schmitt.

It will be the follow-up to last year’s covers album Shadows In The Night, which Schmitt also engineered.

Schmitt tells Billboard: “It’s going along great. He sounds great. His mood in the studio is fabulous. We’re having a good time. We’re like two old shoes together now, we’re so comfortable with one another now.”

The studio engineer says he remains amazed at the star’s song-sculpting intelligence. He adds: “He’s extraordinarily smart and he’s so aware of everything that’s going on, so he knows what’s happening at every moment.”

Dylan has a number of 2016 tour dates lined up, including a run of shows in Japan.

Mar 11: Istindportalen Bardufoss, Norway

Apr 04: Tokyo Bunkamura Orchard Hall, Japan

Apr 05: Tokyo Bunkamura Orchard Hall, Japan

Apr 06: Tokyo Bunkamura Orchard Hall, Japan

Apr 11: Osaka Festival Hall, Japan

Apr 12: Osaka Festival Hall, Japan

Apr 15: Atsuta Ku Nagoya Congress Centre, Japan

Apr 18: Tokyo Bunkamura Orchard Hall, Japan

Apr 19: Tokyo Bunkamura Orchard Hall, Japan

Apr 25: Tokyo Bunkamura Orchard Hall, Japan

Apr 26: Tokyo Bunkamura Orchard Hall, Japan

Apr 28: Yokohama Pacifico, Japan