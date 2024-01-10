"He's jetlagged, he's dead, he wants to see a real ****ing circle pit!" Watch Bad Omens' Noah Sebastian join Bring Me The Horizon on stage for a ripping Antivist in Cardiff last night

Last night, UK metalcore kings Bring Me The Horizon kicked off the opening date of their UK tour, bringing with them a huge support bill that features US metalcore crew and current Metal Hammer cover stars Bad Omens, nu gen leader Cassyette and British alt rockers Static Dress. The gig was something of a historic one for the headliners, as it marked their first live show since the surprising departure of keyboardist/percussionist Jordan Fish towards the end of last year.

Near the end of Bring Me's 19-song set, Sheffield's finest invited Bad Omens frontman Noah Sebastian - yellow balaclava and all - on stage for a run through classic Sempiternal banger Antivist. "We've brought this band all the way from America," shouted Bring Me frontman Oli Sykes at one point. "He's jetlagged, he's dead, he wants to see a real fucking circle pit!"

Cardiff, it seems, duly obliged. Watch footage from the killer team-up below.

Antivist with Noah of Bad Omens BMTH in Cardiff pic.twitter.com/VUHCANkQwGJanuary 10, 2024 See more

Last month, Noah Sebastian made headlines when he deleted all his social media channels. In his cover interview in the current issue of Metal Hammer, the singer shares some insight into his attitude towards being a high-profile star in the metal scene, and the undue attention it brings.

“I was trying to use my socials, and I just had to constantly mute them,” he explains. “I got really tired of seeing my own face, or seeing a stranger’s opinion of me every day. I don’t think that’s healthy. I’ve seen these accounts that collect baby pictures of me they find on a distant relative’s Facebook and make an entire shrine out of them. It’s very one-sided, you know. If there was a female artist that I admired and I had a collection of pictures of her as an underage child, people would probably fucking try to put me in jail. It’d be weird, it’d be extremely inappropriate. It’s really funny how selective people are with their ethics.”

See Bring Me The Horizon and Bad Omens' setlists from last night in Cardiff below, and check out the remainder of their UK tour dates just under that.

Bring Me The Horizon Cardiff setlist January 9 2024

1. Darkside

2. Empire (Let Them Sing)

3. Mantra

4. Teardrops

5. Amen

6. Kool-Aid

7. Shadow Moses

8. Obey

9. Die4u

10. Kingslayer

11. Strangers

12. Diamonds Aren't Forever

13. Parasite Eve

14. Antivist

15. Drown

16. Can You Feel My Heart?



Encore

17. Doomed

18. Lost

19. Throne

Bad Omens Cardiff setlist Jan 9 2024

1. Artificial Suicide

2. Like A Villain

3. Glass Houses

4. The Grey

5. What Do You Want From Me?

6. Nowhere To Go

7. Limits

8. The Death Of Piece Of Mind

9. Just Pretend

10. Dethrone

Bring Me The Horizon UK tour 2024

Jan 09: Cardiff International Arena

Jan 10: Bournemouth International Centre, UK

Jan 12: Birmingham Utility Arena, UK

Jan 13: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jan 14: Glasgow 0VO Hydro, UK

Jan 16: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Jan 17: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, UK

Jan 18: Sheffield Utilita Arena, UK

Jan 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Jan 21: London O2 Arena, UK

Jan 23: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland