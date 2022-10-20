Blurred Vision reissue Pink Floyd cover in support of the people of Iran

London-based prog rockers Blurred Vision, fronted by Iranian-born Sepp Osley, have reissued their cover of Pink Floyd's Another Brick In The Wall pt.2, subtitled Hey Ayatollah Leave Those KIds Alone, in support of the women and youth of Iran and the revolution that is taking place now after the murder of Mahsa Amini by regime forces known as 'morality police'.

You can watch a striking new video for the song below, which has also been made available on all digital streaming platforms with proceeds from streams and download of the single to benefit charity.

The new release has received the backing of the song's author Roger Waters, who also supported the original release of the single back in 2010, and who makes a short appearance in the new video.

"The video on Instagram has been viewed over five million+ times on the platform and the messages I receive from inside Iran of the youth fighting in the streets is unbearably hard to cope with as they beg and plea for one thing 'Be Our Voice'," explains Osley, who's own family fled war-torn Iran in the 80s. "It is the only action those defiant and brave voices are asking for. Not money. Not charity. Not bombs and weapons but just simply to help spread their calls for freedom."

Blurred Vision play their only UK live date before 2023 at The Half Moon in Putney on October 30.

Get tickets.