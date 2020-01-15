Bloodstock Open Air: Seven more artists added to 2020 bill

Organisers of the UK’s Bloodstock Open Air have today revealed the names of seven more artists who will play at this year’s event.

The festival will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 6-9, with Judas Priest, Behemoth and Devin Townsend previously announced as the main stage headline acts, while artists including Saxon, Orange Goblin, Conjurer, The Night Flight Orchestra and Unleash The Archers are also set to perform.

It’s now been revealed that Hatebreed, Bury Tomorrow, Sylosis, Toxic Holocaust, Winterfylleth, Exhumed and Necrot will also play.

Bury Tomorrow say: “We're really excited! Bloodstock is known for showcasing the best bands in the genre, so we're genuinely honoured to be involved in 2020. See you in August!”

Winterfylleth add: “We have been fortunate enough to have been asked back to perform at the festival on a number of occasions since our early days, and it has always felt like coming home when we do.”

Bury Tomorrow will play on the Ronnie James Dio main stage on the Saturday, along with Sylosis and Toxic Holocaust. Winterfylleth grab a Sophie Lancaster Stage slot, as do Exhumed and Necrot.

Hatebreed, meanwhile, will headline the Sophie Stage on the Sunday.

For tickets and more information about Bloodstock 2020, visit the official website.