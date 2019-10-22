Bloodstock Open Air reveals the names of four more artists for 2020 main stage

Bloodstock Open Air organisers have revealed the names of four more artists who’ll play at next year’s festival.

It'll take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 6-9, 2020, with Devin Townsend, Jinjer, Gloryhammer, Skindred, Black Dahlia Murder, Vio-lence, Sacred Reich, Dark Tranquillity, and Butcher Babies all previously confirmed.

Today, it’s been announced that they’ll be joined on the Ronnie James Dio main stage by Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Paradise Lost, Diamond Head and Life Of Agony.

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals will be first up, playing on the Friday, with Paradise Lost clinching a Saturday slot. Diamond Head and Life Of Agony will both perform on the Sunday.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now, while Bloodstock Rock Society memberships will got on general sale on October 31 at 9am GMT.

The society is a member’s club which gives a discount on weekend ticket prices, along with other benefits including priority signing tent access, entry into the VIP Serpents Lair bar, special tours of the backstage and production areas, a Rock Society laminate and a dedicated hangout area.

Memberships are limited to just 300. Visit the official website for further information.