Bloodstock festival adds Carcass, Sylosis, Satyricon and more to 2024 lineup

Bloodstock Open Air has announced 11 more bands for its 2024 edition in August.

Joining a bill headlined by Opeth, Architects and Amon Amarth at the Derbyshire metal festival will be Sylosis, Carcass, Satyricon, Cultura Tres, Red Rum, Ludovico Technique, Sadus, Ankor, Evergrey, Tailgunner and South Of Salem.

Satyricon singer Sigurd “Satyr” Wongraven comments: “The way Satyricon’s attitude has resonated with English fans throughout our journey as a band, has made us feel that playing there isn’t so much a visit, but rather a homecoming. Having decided to do only a few select shows, we can’t go everywhere, but fortunately there are a few places our hearts seem to take us, one way or the other. Like England.”

Sylosis add: “We can’t wait to be back at Bloodstock! We’ve had some amazing shows over the years, but it feels like next year is going to be really special!”

Also appearing across the weekend will be Malevolence, Clutch, Flogging Molly, Hatebreed, Whitechapel, Grand Magus, Green Lung, Crypta and more. The poster featuring the full lineup is available below.

Bloodstock Open Air 2024 will take place at Catton Hall, Derbyshire, England, from August 8 to 11. Tickets are available now.

Opeth’s headline set on the Friday will feature a setlist selected by fan votes.

Frontman Mikael Åkerfeldt commented when the progressive metal band were added to the bill in September: “So… back to Bloodstock 2024 for us, it appears. I don’t remember how many times we've played the festival, but we do have fond memories from there. ‘Filling in’ for Heaven And Hell when RJD [Ronnie James Dio] had passed is one. Fuck! Can’t remember a more emotional event on stage for us, to be honest. Anyhoooo, we’ll be there ‘rocking’ and ‘rolling’ in our own way, playing songs that you’ve chosen (apparently). Please be gentle.”