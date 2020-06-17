Bloodstock announce the European Metal Festival Alliance

Bloodstock have announced details of a new online streaming event to be held later this summer.

Having created the European Metal Festival Alliance with 12 independent metal festivals from across the continent, Bloodstock and their partner festivals have together to curate a weekend of live performances and interviews from an as-yet-unannounced line-up in lieu of the festivals due to be taking place this year. The event will take place on 7-9 August.

Joining Bloodstock in The European Metal Festival Alliance is Alcatraz (Belgium), Art Mania (Romania), Brutal Assault (Czech Republic), Dynamo (Netherlands), Into The Grave (Netherlands), Leyendas De Rock (Spain), Metal Days (Slovenia), Midgardsblot (Norway), Motorcultor (France), Party.San (Germany), Resurrection (Spain), and Summer Breeze (Germany).

"Summer 2020 is a very different landscape from the usual event-packed few months," a statement says. "So to maintain a sense of community, Bloodstock has joined forces with twelve of the best independent metal festivals in Europe to create a unique online event for both bands and fans."

The event is also functioning as a fundraiser the independent festival sector, which has suffered significant financial hardship in the wake of the coronavirus crisis – last month we reported that 92% of UK independent festivals faced financial ruin. Viewers will be charged €6.66 for a ‘full festival pass’ which grants them access to the streamed performances and discounts on merch.

For more information, head to the European Metal Festival Alliance official site.