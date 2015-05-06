Bloodstock announce more bands and M2M finals

One of the most exciting places over the Bloodstock weekend is the Hobgoblin New Blood stage where the hottest bands kick, mosh and scream their hearts out in the name of new music.

The first rabble of upstarts to be announced for the New Blood stage are Canadian progmeisters Diatessaron, tech-metallers Akarusa Yami, Irish hardcore crew By Any Means, groove metallers Piss Viper, the thrash/groove crossover mob Codex Alimentarius, post-progsters Sumer, breakdown and riff-loving Mutagenocide, progressive hardcorers Taken By The Tide, and deathy thrashers Scarred.

But choosing the next lot of bands to add isn’t easy. That’s why Bloodstock set up the Metal 2 The Masses campaign that has been staging a series of heats across the UK, Ireland and Scandinavia over the past few months. Hundreds of bands have taken part to try and win a coveted spot in the final and hopefully a gig at Bloodstock. AND NOW THE FINALS ARE HERE!

22 different venues are participating in Bloodstock’s biggest M2TM ever. Bloodstock’s judges will be travelling across the country (in their fancy new Bloodstock van) for each final, plus there’ll be weekend tickets and other goodies to win on the night – so get your arse to one of these!

Fri 8th May: BELFAST Voodoo Club Sat 9th May: DUBLIN Fibber McGee’s Sat 16th May: SANDNES Club Tribute (NORWAY) Sun 17th May: EXETER Cavern Sat 23rd May: WOLVERHAMPTON Fixxion Warehouse Sun 24th May: BRIGHTON Green Door Store Fri 29th May: GLASGOW Ivory Blacks Sat 30th May: SELBY The Venue Sun 31st May: CREWE The Box Thu 4th Jun: NORWICH The Brickmakers Fri 5th Jun: LUTON The Castle Sat 6th Jun: READING Facebar Sun 7th Jun: LONDON Purple Turtle Sat 27th Jun: CARDIFF Fuel Club Sat 27th Jun: LIVERPOOL Crazyhouse Sun 28th Jun: MANCHESTER Grand Central Fri 3rd Jul: OXFORD The Bullingdon Sat 4th Jul: MANSFIELD Intake Club Sat 4th Jul: CORBY Zombie Hut Sat 11th Jul: BRISTOL The Fleece Sat 11th Jul: BURNLEY Sanctuary Rock Bar Sun 12th Jul: BIRMINGHAM Roadhouse

Already announced for the festival are Rob Zombie, Opeth, Within Temptation, Trivium, Sabaton, Cannibal Corpse, Napalm Death and loads more. Full line-up here.

Bloodstock takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire on 6-9th August.