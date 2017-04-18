Bloodstock add 10 more bands to 2017 bill

Another 10 artists have been announced for this year’s Bloodstock festival.

Blind Haze, Arthemis, Gods, Season’s End, Endeavour and Blind River have been confirmed for the Sophie Lancaster stage, while Blaakyum, Dakesis, Nordjevel and Torqued will perform on the Hobgoblin New Blood Stage.

They joint previously announced artists including Amon Amarth, Megadeth, Ghost, Skindred, Blind Guardian, Whitechapel, Testament, Hatebreed and Obituary, along with Soilwork, Wintersun, Macabre and Scarab, Arch Enemy, Chelsea Grin, Oni, King 810, Inquisition and King Parrot.

In addition, the finals of Metal 2 The Masses kick off on April 22, with events taking place around the UK over the coming months. It’s Bloodstock’s incentive to give up-and-coming acts a break by offering slots on the bill. Attendees also have the opportunity to win festival tickets and prizes. Find a full list of dates below.

Bloodstock 2017 will take place from August 10 to 13 at Catton Park, Walton On Trent, England.

Tickets for the weekend, including VIP passes, are selling fast and are available via the Bloodstock website, while a full list of artists announced so far can be found on the new festival poster below.

Watch Gojira's entire Bloodstock festival 2016 performance