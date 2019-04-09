Bloodstock 2019 line up Easter treats as 7 more artists are revealed

Organisers of the UK’s Bloodstock Open Air have revealed the names of seven more artists who’ll play at this year’s festival.

It'll take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 8-11, with Sabaton, Scorpions and Parkway Drive previously confirmed as headliners.

Today it’s been announced that Sulpher, Def Con One, Damnation's Hammer, Blasphemer and Zealot Cult will hit the Sophie Lancaster Stage on the Friday, while Witchtripper and Harbinger land Sophie Stage slots on the Sunday.

Bloodstock have also today announced that they’ve teamed up with the YoungMinds organisation, who support young people’s mental health across the UK.

YoungMinds will benefit from Bloodstock’s guest list donation scheme and will have a stand in the arena where you'll be able to find out more about their work and make a donation.

In addition, a further three Bloodstock club nights have been added in Leicester, Cardiff and Nottingham. The events will see fans getting the chance to win weekend tickets and more, while you’ll also be able to take part in a range of activities.

Find a full list of dates below.

Some of the other bands playing at this year’s Bloodstock include Anthrax, Soulfly, Dimmu Borgir, Children Of Bodom, Tesseract, Dee Snider, Queensryche, Cradle Of Filth, Code Orange, Cancer Bats and Raging Speedhorn.

Bloodstock 2019 UK Club Nights

Apr 06: Stoke-on-Trent Devil’s Night at The Sugarmill

Apr 11: Reading Q Bar

Apr 12: Bristol PHUCT at The Lanes

Apr 13: Camberley Agincourt

Apr 13: Newcastle Grindhouse at Reds Bar Northumbria Uni

Apr 19: Leicester Feedback @ Firebug - NEW DATE

Apr 20: Glasgow Cathouse

Apr 20: Norwich Meltdown at The Waterfront

Apr 27: Liverpool Electrik Warehouse at Pandamonium

Apr 27: Birmingham Eddie’s Rock Club

Apr 27: Sheffield Corporation

May 03: Woking Schism

May 04: Stoke-on-Trent Devil’s Night at The Sugarmill

May 10: Cardiff Fuel Rock Club - NEW DATE

May 10: Bristol PHUCT at The Lanes

May 10: Portsmouth The Wedgewood Rooms

May 11: Coventry The Phoenix

May 18: Aberdeen Heavy Resistance at The Shack

May 18: Norwich Meltdown at The Waterfront

May 24: Nottingham Assault @ The Loft - NEW DATE

May 25: Birmingham Eddie’s Rock Club