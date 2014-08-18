Blood Red Throne drop in on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Summer is slowly drawing to a close and we're already dusting off the leather jackets – so that's all the more reason to stick something heavy on!

Tonight we’ll be talking to the death metallers Blood Red Throne for our somewhat occasional feature One Hit To The Body. We’ll also be play a load from Disturbed’s debut album and ton of great music from Children Of Bodom, Aeon Zen, Hacktivist, Clutch, Scorpion Child, The Scintilla Project and Machine Head.

And we’ll be talking about American Horror Story – mainly because Wilding shat himself while watching the first season over the weekend. This naturally got us thinking… what was the last movie or TV show to actually scare you and why?

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.