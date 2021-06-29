Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus says chemotherapy can make him feel like ‘a poisoned electrified zombie’

Blink-182 vocalist/bassist Mark Hoppus has shared an update on his health following his recent revelation that he has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past three months after being diagnosed with cancer.

Last week, in social media posts revealing his condition, Hoppus admitted that he felt “scared’ but “hopeful and positive”, and on Sunday, June 27, he shed further light on his condition while hosting a game of online ‘Blinko’ bingo on Twitch, as Absolute Radio reports.



“I feel much better than yesterday,” Hoppus explained. “Yesterday was hellish for me and I woke up today feeling better – I went for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast, and I haven’t felt like I was going to throw up today, so we’ll take it as a win.”

“On good days, I go do stuff,” he added. “I went on a walk outside today and it was the first time I’d left my house in like… five days pretty much. But this round of chemo I wasn’t totally stuck on the couch, miserable. I’ve actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs.”

“I didn’t just feel like a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence like I did the rest, the past couple of rounds.”

Hoppus later revealed that he “can’t go anywhere right now” as he is required to rest up between hospital visits.



“I wanted to go to the Dodgers last night, I can’t,” he admitted. “I want to go hang out with friends and go to a restaurant, I can’t. My white blood cell count is way too low for me to go out so I am stuck trying to get better. That’s alright, I’ll take it.”



Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker voiced his support for his friend after Hoppus made the news of his diagnosis public.



“Mark is my brother and I love and support him,” Barker said last week. “I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can’t wait for us to play together again soon.”