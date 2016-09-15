Blink-182, Thrice, Alkaline Trio on Forza Horizon 3 soundtrack

Tracks by artists including Blink-182, Thrice, Alkaline Trio and letlive have been confirmed for upcoming video game Forza Horizon 3.

The latest instalment of the long-running franchise will be released on September 27 on Xbox One and PC, and allows players to explore Australia in more than 350 of the world’s greatest cars.

And along with rock and metal artists on the official soundtrack, the game will cater for Microsoft’s Groove streaming service, giving subscribers access to an estimated 38 million songs to play as they drive.

Players without Microsoft Groove will be able to listen to almost 150 tracks within the game, with Sleeping With Sirens, A Day To Remember, Frank Iero, the Offspring, Every Time I Die, Bad Religion, Pennywise and Descendents joining the playlist.

A demo of the game is currently available on Xbox One which allows players to speed through rain forests, across beaches and along coastal roads. There’s also a free-roam multiplayer mode giving players the opportunity to explore the sizeable game map.

For a full list of tracks and artists, visit Xbox.com.

Forza Horizon 3 tracklist highlights

Blink-182 - Bored To Death Alkaline Trio - We’ve Had Enough Sleeping With Sirens - Gold A Day To Remember - Naivety Frnkiero And The Cellabration - Weighted The Offspring - Get It Right Thrice - Blood On The Sand Every Time I Die - It Remembers letlive - Elephant Saosin - Racing Toward A Red Light Obey The Brave - Raise Your Voice Descendents - Spineless And Scarlet Red Rancid - Fall Back Down Bad Religion - Anxiety Transplants - Come Around Pennywise - Greed

