Blink-182’s DeLonge receives film honour

Blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves mainman Tom DeLonge has won an award for his animated film Poet Anderson: The Dream Walker.

He co-directed the short with Sergio and Edgar Martins and received the Best Animation honour at the Toronto International Short Film Festival.

Angels & Airwaves’ upcoming fifth album The Dream Walker, released on December 9, ties in directly with the film and they recently released tracks The Wolfpack and Bullets In The Wind from the record. Hear them below.

DeLonge says on Facebook: “I appreciate all of those who have gone to AngelsAndAirwaves.com and purchased the limited-edition items associated with this project. It’s supporting a lot of great artists involved in this project. This is only the beginning for Poet. Next the novel, and the the feature film.”

Magnetic Press will be producing and publishing DeLonge’s graphic novel series POET which serves as an prequel to the film.

A series of pre-order packages are now available, while the album is available to pre-purchase digitally via iTunes.

Meanwhile, Blink-182 are currently working on their seventh album – the follow-up to 2011’s Neighbourhoods.

The Dream Walker tracklist