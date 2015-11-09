Blink-182 albums get limited cassette release

Blink-182 are making four of their albums available on limited edition cassette.

The band’s 1997 second album Dude Ranch, 1999’s Enema Of The State, 2003’s self-titled effort and 2000 live album The Mark, Tom And Travis Show are available for pre-order now in various colours.

The albums have been rendered on cassette using “high quality Dolby Digital audio transfers” and are available from December 8. Only 2500 copies of each cassette will be sold.

Blink-182 split with Tom DeLonge this year and replaced him with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba. They recently revealed they have been working on new music with Skiba.