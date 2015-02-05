Blind Dog, Sabaton and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show, the debut album comes from the much overlooked and now defunct stoner rock band, Blind Dog.

Which got us thinking… what other band names can you harvest from animals with ailments? Wheezy Alligator, Bronchial Cat, who wouldn’t want to see Asthmatic Cow up in lights along an awning? So, think about that as we bring you music from Korn, Cancer Bats, Sacred Reich, Lamb Of God, Sabaton, Grand Magus and Epica.

Also, the greatest news EVER has reached the Hammer desk: Iceland is to build its first temple to the Norse gods since the Viking age. A modern variation on Norse paganism has boomed in popularity in recent years, not because people believe its wildly supernatural tales but because they see its stories as ‘metaphors’ for life. Which got us thinking…

Which god or deity would you like to build a temple to? Wilding’s going with Mars, God of War for obvious reasons.

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.