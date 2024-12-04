The busiest band in metal? One day before Slipknot support tour, Bleed From Within announce next album, release new single and add special guest to old one

One day before starting a European trek with Slipknot, Bleed From Within have announced new album Zenith.
Scotland’s most metal export will release the record on April 4 via Nuclear Blast. See the artwork and full tracklisting below.
To accompany the news, the band have put out new single In Place Of Your Halo, following its live debut last week. The music video for the bagpipe-backed banger is also below.
That’s not all, either. An updated version of previous single Hands Of Sin, originally released in June, is now streaming, featuring Sylosis singer/guitarist Josh Middleton on guest vocals. It’s one of two guest spots set for Zenith, the other being Mastodon singer/drummer Brann Dailor on as-yet-unreleased song Immortal Desire.
The Glaswegians’ tour with Slipknot starts tomorrow (December 5) at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The package will hit the UK on December 14 and play back-to-back concerts at the O2 Arena in London on December 20 and 21. See below for dates and details.
Bleed From Within will make many more appearances across Europe in 2025. Last month, they were named as part of the bill for Download festival in Donington, UK. They then announced the four-week Zenith tour for September and October, which will feature some of their largest headline shows to date, including a stop at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London. Tickets are now available.
Zenith, Bleed From Within’s seventh album, will be the follow-up to 2022’s Shrine. In Metal Hammer’s review, journalist Adam Brennan called Shrine a “groove metal wrecking ball” and said the band “offer muscle, class and righteous enthusiasm”.
Bleed From Within – Zenith tracklisting:
01. Violent Nature
02. In Place Of Your Halo
03. Zenith
04. God Complex
05. A Hope In Hell
06. Dying Sun
07. Immortal Desire (feat. Brann Dailor of Mastodon)
08. Chained To Hate
09. Known By No Name
10. Hands Of Sin (feat. Josh Middleton of Sylosis)
11. Edge Of Infinity
Slipknot / Bleed From Within 2024 European tour dates:
Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany
Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Dec 09: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany
Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France
Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK
Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK
Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK
Dec 21: London O2 Arena, UK