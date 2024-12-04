The busiest band in metal? One day before Slipknot support tour, Bleed From Within announce next album, release new single and add special guest to old one

One day before starting a European trek with Slipknot, Bleed From Within have announced new album Zenith.

Scotland’s most metal export will release the record on April 4 via Nuclear Blast. See the artwork and full tracklisting below.

To accompany the news, the band have put out new single In Place Of Your Halo, following its live debut last week. The music video for the bagpipe-backed banger is also below.

That’s not all, either. An updated version of previous single Hands Of Sin, originally released in June, is now streaming, featuring Sylosis singer/guitarist Josh Middleton on guest vocals. It’s one of two guest spots set for Zenith, the other being Mastodon singer/drummer Brann Dailor on as-yet-unreleased song Immortal Desire.

The Glaswegians’ tour with Slipknot starts tomorrow (December 5) at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The package will hit the UK on December 14 and play back-to-back concerts at the O2 Arena in London on December 20 and 21. See below for dates and details.

Bleed From Within will make many more appearances across Europe in 2025. Last month, they were named as part of the bill for Download festival in Donington, UK. They then announced the four-week Zenith tour for September and October, which will feature some of their largest headline shows to date, including a stop at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London. Tickets are now available.

Zenith, Bleed From Within’s seventh album, will be the follow-up to 2022’s Shrine. In Metal Hammer’s review, journalist Adam Brennan called Shrine a “groove metal wrecking ball” and said the band “offer muscle, class and righteous enthusiasm”.

BLEED FROM WITHIN - In Place of Your Halo (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Bleed From Within – Zenith tracklisting:

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast)

01. Violent Nature

02. In Place Of Your Halo

03. Zenith

04. God Complex

05. A Hope In Hell

06. Dying Sun

07. Immortal Desire (feat. Brann Dailor of Mastodon)

08. Chained To Hate

09. Known By No Name

10. Hands Of Sin (feat. Josh Middleton of Sylosis)

11. Edge Of Infinity

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 09: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Dec 21: London O2 Arena, UK