BlackRain set to launch album no.5

BlackRain have announced that their fifth album Released will be out this week.

It’s the French outfit’s first full-length since 2013’s It Begins and is set for launch on March 25 via UDR. View a teaser trailer below.

Inspired by bands including WASP, Guns N’ Roses, Skid Row, Ratt and Motley Crue, the record was made possible thanks to a successful PledgeMusic campaign and is said to be “edgy, raucous and fun with a constant trail of danger.”

Vocalist and guitarist Swan, guitarist Max 2, bassist Matthieu de la Roche and drummer Frank F will play this year’s Download Festival, Paris on June 10 in support of the record, which is available for pre-order.

BlackRain Released tracklist