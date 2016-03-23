Trending

BlackRain set to launch album no.5

By Classic Rock  

French outfit BlackRain will launch 5th album titled Released this week

BlackRain have announced that their fifth album Released will be out this week.

It’s the French outfit’s first full-length since 2013’s It Begins and is set for launch on March 25 via UDR. View a teaser trailer below.

Inspired by bands including WASP, Guns N’ Roses, Skid Row, Ratt and Motley Crue, the record was made possible thanks to a successful PledgeMusic campaign and is said to be “edgy, raucous and fun with a constant trail of danger.”

Vocalist and guitarist Swan, guitarist Max 2, bassist Matthieu de la Roche and drummer Frank F will play this year’s Download Festival, Paris on June 10 in support of the record, which is available for pre-order.

BlackRain Released tracklist

  1. Back In Town
  2. Mind Control
  3. Killing Me
  4. Run Tiger Run
  5. Puppet On A String
  6. Words Ain’t Enough
  7. Eat You Alive
  8. Home
  9. For Your Love
  10. Fade To Black
  11. Electric Blues
  12. Rock My Funeral
  13. One Last Prayer
  14. True Survivor (Bonus)
  15. Jenny Jen (Bonus)