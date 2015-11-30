Blackmore band release first lineup pic

Ritchie Blackmore has revealed the first shot of his 2016 touring lineup.

It was taken in the studio as the band begin rehearsals for their two German Monsters Of Rock festivals in June, and an appearance at Birmingham’s Genting Arena the same month, where they’ll perform tracks from throughout the guitarist’s Deep Purple and Rainbow career.

Blackmore will be joined by vocalist Ronnie Romero, drummer David Keith, bassist Bob Nouveau and keyboardist Jens Johansson.

Last week, Blackmore’s Night drummer Keith said he’d always hoped the guitarist would return to his rock roots, while Lords Of Black singer Romero said he was shocked when he was asked to front the new-look outfit.