Blackberry Smoke release rollicking new single Little Bit Crazy, announce UK and European tour dates

Blackberry Smoke have released a new single, Little Bit Crazy, and announced a run of UK and European tour dates. The band will arrive in the UK on September 9 next year at the O2 Academy in Glasgow, with shows following in Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham and London. The European schedule begins at Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, Belgium on September 16.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Tuesday October 10 at 10:00am local time, with the general sale beginning on Friday 13 at the same time.

As for Little Bit Crazy, it begins with a gospel-hued intro from band frontman Charlie Starr and backing singers The Black Bettys before a rollicking riff hoves into view, one that'll surely bring delight to anyone enamoured with Keep Your Hands To Yourself by the Georgia Satellites back in the day.

“It’s a rock and roll song about this fella and the girl who might be his undoing,” explains Starr.

Little Bit Crazy comes from the band's upcoming eighth studio album, Be Right Here, which was produced by Dave Cobb – who worked on 2021's You Hear Georgia – at Nashville’s RCA Studio A, and then finished at Cobb’s Georgia Mae studio in Savannah, Georgia. Another single, Dig A Hole, was released in August.

Be Right Here will be released on February 16 next year, and is available to pre-order now.

Blackberry Smoke: Be Right Her tour 2023-2024

Oct 07: Petros Historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary, TN

Oct 12: Effingham Rusty Reel Lake Jam, IL

Oct 14: Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival, TX

Nov 02: Huntsville Orion Amphitheater, AL

Nov 03: Tallahassee Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, FL

Nov 04: Orlando Orlando Amphitheatre, FL

Nov 09: Pompano Beach Pompano Beach Amphitheater, FL

Nov 10: St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Nov 11: St. Petersburg Jannus Live, FL

Nov 15: Shipshewana Blue Gate Theatre, IN

Nov 16: Waukegan Genesee Theatre, IL

Nov 17: Elizabeth Caesars Event Center at Caesars Southern Indiana, IN

Nov 24: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Dec 29: Roanoke Berglund Center, VA

Dec 30: Hiawassee Anderson Music Hall, GA

Dec 31: Spartanburg Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, SC

Feb 4-10: Miami Outlaw Country Cruise, FL

Feb 15: Durham Performing Arts Center, NC

Feb 17: North Myrtle Beach House of Blues, SC

Feb 18: Charlotte Ovens Auditorium, NC

Feb 20: Charlottesville Jefferson Theater, VA

Feb 22: Indianapolis Murat Theatre at Old National Centre, IN:

Feb 23: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH

Feb 29: Little Rock The Hall, AR

Mar 01: Fort Smith Temple Live, AR

Mar 02: Springfield Gillioz Theatre, MO

Mar 07: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Mar 08: Beaver Creek Vilar Performing Arts Center, CO

Mar 09: Kansas City Uptown Theatre, MO

Sep 09: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Sep 10: Edinburgh O2 Academy, UK

Sep 12: Manchester O2 Academy, UK

Sep 13: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Sep 14: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Sep 16: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Sep 17: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Sep 18: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Sep 20: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Sep 21: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Sep 22: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Sep 24: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Sep 25: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Sep 26: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Sep 28: Paris L’Olympia, France

Sep 29: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Sep 30: Zurich Kauflauten, Switzerland

Oct 02: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Get tickets.