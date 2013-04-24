Dan Baird And Homemade Sin: Keep Your Hands To Yourself

Baird has told the story of playing a Midwest town the same night as a Georgia Satellites tribute band, and found out that the doppelgängers charging through his old band’s best-known songs drew twice as big a crowd as he did performing under his own name.

He took a philosophical view to being upstaged by the upstarts, concluding it was still a compliment to the group’s no-nonsense boogie rock that others took the trouble to learn it and that there was still clearly an audience for it. It’s unlikely he faced similar competition when this live show took place at Dudley JB’s in the British West Midlands in 2005.

He’s been fronting Homemade Sin since the early 90s, although the current line-up includes two other Satellites alumni, bassist Keith Christopher and drummer Mauro Magellan, so it stands to reason that bygone successes feature heavily in the set. This is straight-down-the-middle anthemic guitar rock, most pleasingly executed on the lascivious It Comes To Me Naturally, the gritty, bluesy Open All Night, and a ramshackle reading of Bob Dylan’s Like A Rolling Stone.