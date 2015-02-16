Blackberry Smoke launch Too High

Atlanta’s Blackberry Smoke have released a video for Too High, taken from the band’s album Holdin’ All The Roses. The album entered the UK chart at number 17 this week, and reached the top spot in the rock chart.

Holding All The Roses was recorded with producer Brendan O’Brien, who’s worked with the likes of AC/DC, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, and limited edition vinyl sets are still available from the Earache webstore.

Recently the band filmed a trio of videos with Classic Rock, including a live version of Living For The Song, also taken from the new album.