Blackberry Smoke drummer Brit Turner hospitalised after heart attack

Blackberry Smoke drummer Bit Turner has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack.

In a statement on social media, the band say, "Brother and drummer, Brit Turner suffered a serious heart attack. He was home in Atlanta and was able to make it to the hospital in time for doctors to provide him as much help as possible. He received a stent in his coronary artery and is now in stable condition. He and his family appreciate privacy as he recovers."

The band have postponed their performance this evening (August 16) at the St. Louis Music Park with Jamey Johnson and Ella Langley. Tickets for the show will be valid for the rescheduled date, which will take place on September 13.

The band will resume their Rasslin' is Real 2022 Tour this Thursday at WAVE in Wichita, KS. "We will perform acoustic shows until Brit is able to rejoin the tour," say the band. "We thank you all for your understanding, support, and prayers."

Blackberry Smoke have also announced a series of dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album The Whipoorwill, released in 2012 in the US and in The UK two years later. Full 2022 dates below.

To celebrate the anniversary, the band are releasing a series of demo tracks pulled from the original sessions, with Pretty Little Lie already out and One Horse Town out now, and Ain't Got the Blues and Up The Road to follow later this week.

Aug 18: Wichita WAVE, KS

Aug 19: Camdenton Ozarks Amphitheater, MO

Aug 20: Little Rock First Security Amphitheater, AR

Aug 21: Brandon Brandon Amphitheater, MS

Aug 23: Southaven Landers Center, MS

Aug 25: Franklin FirstBank Amphitheater, TN

Aug 26: Raliegh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Aug 27: Charlotte Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

Aug 28: Greensboro White Oak Amphitheater, NC

Sep 01: Anderson Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center, SC

Sep 02: Doswell The Meadow Event Park, VA

Sep 03: North Charleston Firefly Distillery, SC

Sep 04: Portsmouth Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion, VA

Sep 08: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 09: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, MI

Sep 10: Pikeville Appalachian Wireless Arena, KY

Sep 11: Columbus KEMBA Live!, OH

Sep 17: Burnsville Buck Hill, MN

Sep 23: Birmingham Avondale Brewing Company, AL

Sep 24: Black Mountain Silverados, NC

Sep 30: Lacygne Firewater Music Festival, KS

Oct 01: Lampe Black Oak Mountain Amphitheater, MO

Oct 07: Cleveland TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic, OH

Oct 08: Cincinnati Riverfront Live, OH

Oct 15: Key West Legends of Music Row Festival, FL

Oct 28: Knoxville River Breeze Event Center, TN

Oct 29: Bristol Paramount Center for the Arts, TN

Nov 10: Austin Emo's, TX

Nov 11: Houston 713 Music Hall, TX

Nov 12: Oklahoma City Paycom Center, OK

Nov 13: San Antonio The Aztec Theater, TX

Nov 17: Peoria Peoria Civic Center Theater, IL

Nov 18: Rockford Coronado Performing Arts Center, IL

Nov 19: Shipshewana Blue Gate Performing Arts Center, IN

Nov 20: Indianapolis Murat Theatre at Old National Center, IN

Nov 25: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

Dec 02: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Dec 06: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

Dec 07: Boston House of Blues, MA

Dec 09: Ithaca State Theatre of Ithaca, NY

Dec 10: New York Webster Hall, NY

Dec 16: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).