Black Widow Clive dead at 65

Black Widow multi-instrumentalist Clive Beer-Jones has died at the age of 65.

Beer-Jones passed away at the Myton Hospice in Warwick on October 16 after a long battle with cancer.

Known for his saxophone and flute playing, Beer-Jones was a founding member of Black Widow. In later years, he worked with a number of prog rock acts.

Clive’s civil partner, Kelvin Beer-Jones, says the couple were due to be married on December 10.

Despite his poor health, Clive was still a working musician until the end and just days before his passing he completed new track Flutotherapy with Masada. He also worked on the songs Laika and Drown for Sonisk Blodbad in the weeks leading up to his death.

Black Widow originally launched with the name Pesky Gee in 1966. After the name switch, Black Widow became as famous for their use of occult imagery and Satanic references as they did for their music.

Black Widow’s seminal 1970 album Sacrifice will shortly be re-issued by Repertoire Records.