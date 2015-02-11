Black Tongue singer falls out of moving tour bus

Black Tongue frontman Alex Teyen fell out of the band’s tour bus when he drunkenly mistook the door for a toilet.

The English metal outfit were on the Ashes To Ashes tour with Chelsea Grin, Veil Maya and Oceans Ate Alaska when the accident took place in Poland.

According to The Telegraph, 23-year-old Teyen was taken to hospital with face and head injuries after falling out of the tour bus on a stretch of motorway near Konin – thinking he was opening the door to the onboard toilet.

Police told local media that the singer was “probably under the influence of alcohol.”

Police spokesman Piotr Kaciak adds: “The victim told his colleagues he was going to the toilet. The toilet turned out to be engaged so he opened the bus’s door instead and stepped out while the coach was still moving.

“Judging by the manner of the victim’s behaviour, speech and smell we suspect he was under the influence of alcohol.”

The bus driver stopped and the band found their friend and gave him first aid before he was taken to hospital.

On their Facebook page, the band say: “Hey everyone as you may have heard we have unfortunately had to pull out of the Ashes To Ashes EU/UK run.

“We will still be making the US portion of the tour and will see you all soon. More details coming soon along with new dates to go back to the cities we unfortunately have to miss.”

The gigs affected include dates in Brighton, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Cardiff and London.

Black Tongue released album Born Hanged last year.