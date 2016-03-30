Black Stone Cherry not keen on 'arena band' tag

Black Stone Cherry say they’ll never allow their status as an ‘arena band’ to make them take anything for granted.

The band are building up to the release of their fifth album Kentucky. The follow-up to 2014’s Magic Mountain arrives on April 1 via Mascot Label Group and BSC are on the road across North America before dates in Australia and a run on the Carnival Of Madness tour with Shinedown and Halestorm.

They are also lined up to appear at the Ramblin’ Man Fair in the UK on July 24. Despite filling bigger and bigger venues, the band insist they still see themselves as a small group.

Guitarist Ben Wells tells TeamRock Radio presenter Pete Bailey’s The Playlist podcast: “I don’t think it’s soaked in yet. I don’t think we’re officially considering ourselves an arena band yet, and I don’t think we ever will. The day that we sit back and go, ‘Oh well, we’re doing arenas now, we’re good,’ will be a dangerous day for us.

“We always consider ourselves small. Same old dudes that started out. When we hear ourselves on the radio, we still get super excited about that. We don’t ever wanna get comfortable, but are we grateful? Absolutely.

“It’s cool because we still do both size venues. When we go over to mainland Europe we’ll do 500 to 2000 seat rooms. Smaller stages, more intimate vibes. We always try to bring the same performance regardless of the size of the stage.”

Drummer John Fred Young recently said the band had set out to avoid making radio-friendly music on Kentucky.

The Playlist podcast can be accessed via iTunes or TeamRock Radio on-demand.

Apr 01: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Apr 02: Glasgow Walmart, KY

Apr 12: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

Apr 14: Las Vegas The Joint At Hard Rock Casino, NV

Apr 15: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Apr 16: San Jose The Ritz, CA

Apr 18: Modesto Centre Plaza, CA

Apr 20: Chico Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, CA

Apr 21: Fresno Woodward Park Rotary Amphitheatre, CA

Apr 22: Los Angeles Whisky A Go Go, CA

Apr 24: Phoenix Downtown, AZ

Apr 25: El Paso Abraham Chavez Theatre, TX

Apr 26: Lubbock Lonestar Amphitheater, TX

Apr 28: Dallas Trees, TX

Apr 29: Houston Scout Bar, TX

May 04: Johns Creek 37 Main, GA

May 06: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 07: Stroudsburg Sherman Theater, PA

May 08: King Of Prussia Valley Forge Casino Resort, PA

May 10: Warren Packard Music Hall, OH

May 11: Libertyville Austins, IL

May 13: Clive 7 Flags Event Center, IA

May 14: Somerset Amphitheater, WI

May 17: Indianapolis Egyptian, IN

May 20: Peoria Limelight Eventplex, IL

May 21: Green Bay The Sandlot, WI

May 24: Park City Hartman Arena, KS

May 25: Sioux Falls The District, SD

May 27: Clear Lake Surf Ballroom, IA

May 28: Lancaster Mickey’s Bar, OH

May 29: Sandusky Mad River Pavillion, OH

Jun 12: South Bend Bear’s Big Growl, IN

Jun 24: Marrickville Factory Theatre, Australia

Jun 25: Brisbane Max Watt’s, Australia

Jun 26: Melbourne Max Watt’s, Australia

Jun 28: Adelaide The Gov, Australia

Jun 29: Perth Capitol, Australia

Jul 20: Southhaven Landers Center, MS

Jul 22: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jul 23: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 24: Fort Wayne Parkview Field, IN

Jul 26: Rogers Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, AR

Jul 27: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Jul 29: New Orleans UNO Lakefront Arena, LA

Jul 31: Austin Cedar Park Center, TX

Aug 02: Bossier City CenturyLink Center, LA

Aug 04: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Aug 07: Brooklyn The Amphitheater at Coney Island, NY

Aug 10: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Aug 12: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Aug 13: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 14: Erie Erie Insurance Arena, PA

Aug 16: Chicago First Merit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Aug 18: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI