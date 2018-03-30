Black Stone Cherry launch Family Tree album trailer

Black Stone Cherry - Family Tree Track Listing 1. Bad Habit

2. Burnin

3. New Kinda Feelin

4. Carry Me On Down The Road

5. My Last Breath

6. Southern Fried Friday Night

7. Dancin’ In The Rain (featuring Warren Haynes)

8. Ain’t Nobody

9. James Brown

10. You Got The Blues

11. I Need A Woman

12. Get Me Over You

13. Family Tree

Black Stone Cherry have released a video trailer for their upcoming sixth studio album, Family Tree, the follow-up to 2016's Kentucky.

"This album's not as heavy," frontman Chris Robertson tells Classic Rock. "In truth, there was some anger and aggression that came out on some of the Kentucky songs, just from changing record labels and stuff like that. But with this record, we didn't concern ourselves with songs being heavy. We broke down all the barriers we'd put up ourselves – or that anyone else had put up in front of us – and just made a rock'n'roll record."

"We grew up in the Kentucky Headhunters’ rehearsal space, looking up at posters of Cream, Led Zeppelin, Uriah Heep, the Stones, Montrose, and the Faces," says drummer John Fred Young. "We were like kids someone took in a time capsule and put in the woods.”

Family Tree is released on April 20, and is available to pre-order now. Bundles including t-shirts are also available. Black Stone Cherry play Download Festival on June 9.