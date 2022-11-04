Black Stone Cherry announce special global livestream event

Black Stone Cherry have announced that they will be hosting a global livestream event in celebration of their 20th anniversary.

The event, titled No Ceiling: Celebrating 20 Years of Black Stone Cherry, will be launched in partnership with livestream specialists StagePilot, and will take place on December 7 at 8:00pm GMT for fans in the UK and Europe.

Additional premieres will go ahead on 8:00pm Eastern and 8:00pm Pacific time, followed by an 'on demand' stream available to watch until 8.00pm GMT on December 11.

The anniversary event will feature a live performance filmed at The Skydeck in Nashville, alongside an in-studio Q&A hosted by long-time friend Lzzy Hale of Halestorm. There will also be a collaborative acoustic performance by Black Stone Cherry with Hale.

Speaking of the celebration, the band write in a joint statement: “On a very chilly night in early April when most people would want to be INSIDE enjoying their drinks, we opted to play on a rooftop in downtown Nashville, TN!

"With quite literally no ceiling above us, we teamed up with StagePilot to bring you this memorable show PLUS some incredible bonus content, including interviews with the band and our friend Jared James Nichols, acoustic performances, and a very special Q&A on how the band got started and where we’re headed, hosted by our dear friend Lzzy Hale! A celebration of Black Stone Cherry that we know any Cherry Head will absolutely love!”

While Lzzy Hale adds: “It was an honour to celebrate Black Stone Cherry 20th Anniversary with the boys! I had a blast taking them down memory lane, and of course, getting to perform a special acoustic version of ‘Peace is Free’ with them. It’s been a pleasure to call these talented men family! Here’s to the next two decades!”.

Early Bird tickets for No Ceiling: Celebrating 20 Years of Black Stone Cherry are available now until 2.59pm GMT on November 7 from the event's website. Standard priced tickets will become available 3:00pm GMT that same day.

View the event trailer below:

Next year, the Kentucky rockers will head off on a massive co-headline tour with The Darkness, kicking off on January 28 in Cardiff.

The trek will come to a close on February 4 with a show in London's Wembley Arena. Find tour dates below:

Jan 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 29: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Jan 30: Glasgow OVO Arena

Jan 31: Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Feb 02: Manchester AO Arena

Feb 03: Leeds First Direct Arena

Feb 04: London Wembley OVO Arena