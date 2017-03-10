Tygers Of Pan Tang: still clawing their way to the top

“If you want hard rock, we do it. If you want melodic rock, we do it,” says Tygers Of Pan Tang guitarist Robb Weir. “But now is the time for Tygers Anthem rock. We give you… Glad Rags. It’s bigger than both of us!”

Robb founded Tygers Of Pan Tang back in 1978, and almost 40 years later a new single is hitting the streets. Glad Rags stays true to the band’s NWOBHM origins but has a sharp, modern edge, coming on like a Billy Squier anthem with the Marshalls ramped up to 11. Taken from last year’s self-titled 12th studio album, it finds the band in high spirits: it’s amazing what a new deal, a tasty beer (Tyger Blood went on the market last year, and goes well with Rogan Josh, Dupiaza, Korma, Bhuna, Madras or Vindaloo, they say), a forthcoming European tour (dates below) and a video full of dancing girls can do for your confidence.

Hello Robb! Tell us about the video shoot

The video was shot in Newcastle upon Tyne, our home town. It was made by Flashlight Films who made the Only The Brave video. Craig our drummer did the story board for the video and co-directed it. We used five professional female dancers in the video who kind of become us as the story progresses — as soon as you see it you will get it (they’re a bit tasty as well!). We are extremely proud of the way it has turned out. Our last video has now topped over 100,00 views so we hope this one will do even better.

What kind of involvement did you have with the making of Tyger Blood beer?

Tasting several pints of it! No really we were consulted over the taste and appearance. The brewery came up with the name and the artwork for the cans. It’s a great taste, 5% and we have already sold out three times! That’s nearly 4000 cans gone!

The new album is the first to get a US release in 35 years. Will you be touring there?

Absolutely, our agent and management are talking to the right people now, so exciting news should be on the way! Last year we did shows in South America and just one show in Chicago, so we hope to do a lot more in North America. The time is defiantly right.

What can fans expect from your upcoming tour European dates?

All their favourite songs from the early years, plus we play half the new album. It’s so good, and we’re so proud of it. We want everyone to hear as much of it as possible! Plus, we don’t believe in standing around like dead dummies when we play live, so you get a real live performance as well!

What is it that keeps the band going?

The band is run as a family, we are all great friends and all get on really well. There are no egos allowed! Everyone has there own little area of expertise which really helps to ensure the longevity of the band. We have a fantastic manager and our record company are tremendous!

Glad Rags is released today. Tygers Of Pan Tang is available now.

Tygers of Pan Tang on tour

Mar 30: Traffic (Special Guests: Angel Martyr) Rome, Italy

Mar 31: Exenzia Club (Special Guests: Angel Martyr), Prato, Italy

Apr 01: Circolo Colony (Special Guests: Angel Martyr), Brescia, Italy

Apr 22: MetalMania Festival, Katowice, Poland

Apr 28: Brunners Rock Night, Baden, Switzerland

Apr 29: Der Cult (Support: Headless), Nürnberg, Germany

Apr 30: Garage Deluxe (Support: Headless), München, Germany

May 02: Colos Saal (Support: Headless), Aschaffenburg, Germany

May 03: Turock (Support: Headless), Essen, Germany

May 04: Rockfabrik (Support: Headless), Ludwigsburg, Germany

May 05: Musicon (Support: Headless), Den Haag, Netherlands

May 06: Rockfest Halle, Hamme, Belgium

May 13: Nordic Noise Festival, Copenhagen, Denmark

Aug 06: Padova Metal Fest, Italy

Sep 15: Storm Crusher Festival, Wurz, Germany

