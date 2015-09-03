Black Spiders, Vardis & Screaming Eagles join HRH Ibiza

The organisers of next year’s HRH Ibiza Festival have added another seven bands to the line-up. The events takes place in Ibiza between May 11-18 2016.

Today’s additions include Black Spiders, Vardis, Screaming Eagles, Stoneghost, The Gloria Story, and in-house band Deathwish. Pontus Snibb will be performing a Blues set.

They’ll be joining the bands already announced: Hayseed Dixie, Diamond Head, Vardis, Tygers of Pan Tang, Jettblack, Bonafide, Trucker Diablo, Screaming Eagles, Arthemis, Chase the Ace, RSJ and The Gloria Story.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be secured by paying a £50 deposit. Single rooms are already sold out, but the final 17 rooms are now available, while upgrade options include a sunset cruise and a rock boat party. Flights are not included.