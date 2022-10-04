Black Sabbath to release deluxe editions of Dio-era classics Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules

Black Sabbath will release deluxe editions of the Dio-era classics Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules via BMG in November.

The Heaven And Hell: Deluxe Edition album will be released on November 4, while the Deluxe Edition reissue of 1981's Mob Rules will follow on November 18. Each album will be available on two CDs, or as a a two LP set, and both feature remastered audio and are expanded with rare and unreleased music.

Former Elf/Rainbow frontman Ronnie James Dio joined Black Sabbath in 1979 following the band's dismissal of Ozzy Osbourne: Dio's recruitment saw an upturn in the band's fortunes, with 1980's Heaven And Hell reaching number 9 in the UK charts - becoming the first Sabbath album to crack the Top 10 since 1975's Sabotage - and 1981's Mob Rules peaking at number 12 in the UK.

The new edition of Heaven And Hell includes live versions of the title track and Neon Knights recorded at the Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT on August 10, 1980, and at London's Hammersmith Odeon in 1981/'82.

Bonus material on the new edition of Mob Rules, includes a full live set taped at Portland Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR, on April 22, 1982.

(Image credit: BMG)

HEAVEN AND HELL: DELUXE EDITION

Two CD track listing:

Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)



1. “Neon Knights”

2. “Children Of The Sea”

3. “Lady Evil”

4. “Heaven And Hell”

5. “Wishing Well”

6. “Die Young”

7. “Walk Away”

8. “Lonely Is The Word”

Disc Two: Bonus Tracks



1. “Children Of The Sea” – Live B-Side Of “Neon Knights”

2. “Heaven And Hell” – Live B-Side Of “Die Young”

3. “Lady Evil” – 7” Mono Edit (unreleased on CD)

Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT (August 10, 1980)



1. “Neon Knights”

2. “Children Of The Sea”

3. “Heaven And Hell”

4. “Die Young”

Hammersmith Odeon, London (Dec 31, 1981- Jan 2, 1982)



1. “E5150”

2. “Neon Knights”

3. “Children Of The Sea”

4. “Heaven And Hell”

Two LP track listing:

Side One

1. “Neon Knights”

2. “Children Of The Sea”

3. “Lady Evil”

4. “Heaven And Hell”

Side Two

1. “Wishing Well”

2. “Die Young”

3. “Walk Away”

4. “Lonely Is The Word”

Side Three

1. “Children Of The Sea” – Live B-Side Of “Neon Knights”

2. “Heaven And Hell” – Live B-Side Of “Die Young”

3. “Lady Evil” – 7” Mono Edit (unreleased on CD)

4. “Neon Knights” – Live 1980

Side Four

1. “Children Of The Sea” – Live 1980

2. “Heaven And Hell” – Live 1980

3. “Die Young” – Live 1980

(Image credit: BMG)

MOB RULES: DELUXE EDITION

Two CD track listing:

Disc One: Original Album (2021 Remaster)



1. “Turn Up The Night”

2. “Voodoo”

3. “The Sign Of The Southern Cross”

4. “E5150”

5. “The Mob Rules”

6. “Country Girl”

7. “Slipping Away”

8. “Falling Off The Edge Of The World”

9. “Over And Over”



Bonus Tracks



1. “The Mob Rules” – Heavy Metal Soundtrack Version

2. “Die Young” – Live B-Side Of “Mob Rules” 7”

3. “The Mob Rules” – New 2021 Mix *

Live At The Hammersmith Odeon London (31/12/81 - 2/1/82)



1. “Country Girl”

2. “Slipping Away”

3. “The Mob Rules”

4. “Voodoo”

Live At Portland Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR, April 22, 1982



1. Intro *

2. “Neon Knights” *

Disc Two: Bonus Tracks

Live At Portland Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR, April 22, 1982



1. “N.I.B.” *

2. “Children Of The Sea” *

3. “Voodoo” *

4. “Black Sabbath” *

5. “War Pigs” *

6. Drum Solo *

7. “Iron Man” *

8. “The Mob Rules” *

9. “Heaven And Hell” *

10. Guitar Solo *

11. “Sign Of The Southern Cross/Heaven And Hell” – Reprise *

12. “Paranoid” *

13. “Children Of The Grave” *



Two LP track listing:

Side One

1. “Turn Up The Night”

2. “Voodoo”

3. “The Sign Of The Southern Cross”

4. “E5150”

5. “The Mob Rules”

Side Two

1. “Country Girl”

2. “Slipping Away”

3. “Falling Off The Edge Of The World”

4. “Over And Over”

Side Three

1. “The Mob Rules” – Heavy Metal Soundtrack Version

2. “Die Young” – Live B-Side Of “Mob Rules” 7”

3. “The Mob Rules” – New 2021 Mix *

4. “Sign Of The Southern Cross/Heaven And Hell” – Reprise *

Side Four

Live At The Hammersmith Odeon London (31/12/81 - 2/1/82)

1. “Country Girl”

2. “Slipping Away”

3. “The Mob Rules”

4. “Voodoo”

* previously unreleased