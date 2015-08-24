Ward clarifies Sabbath album comments

Bill Ward has clarified his comments on Black Sabbath’s 13 album – after he called it “a pile of shit.”

The drummer said last week that he had to distance himself from the band after he missed out on being a part of the 2013 release. That process included dismissing the record as “shit” – even though he admitted he‘d only heard “20 bars” of the work.

Now he says those comments were taken out of context. On his Rock 50 show (via Blabbermouth), he reports: “I really, really love those guys. I am so passionate in my love for them. They are fantastic musicians. I never faulted their musicianship — ever. I‘ve played with these guys since I was a teenager. And I love them. I‘m in a dispute with them.”

He continues: “Let‘s go back to 13 for a second, so I can make it clear for the record. I heard about 24 bars of one track and I just didn‘t like it at all. And I have that right not to like it.

“I haven‘t heard the rest of the album. I felt it would be quite painful to listen to. Not musically, but emotionally – it‘s quite painful to listen to something that you wanted to be part of, but were unable to be part of, because I‘m fighting for some principles in my life.”

Ward‘s war of words with Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne continues to rumble on, with the likelihood of the drummer‘s return to the fold seeming unlikely. He’d blamed his estrangement on the lack of a “signable contract,” with the band suggesting his health problems ruled him out of any lengthy touring.

He later said he‘d need a full and public apology from Osbourne before considering a return. But the singer insisted he had nothing to apologise for and the situation remains unresolved.

Ward adds: “Anyway, just for the record, I love Tony, I love Geezer, and I love Ozzy Osbourne, and they are great musicians. And I am letting all the Ozzy fans know that as well.”

