Black Peaks reveal Glass Built Castles

Brighton post-rock outfit Black Peaks have launched a video for their track Glass Built Castles.

It’s taken from their upcoming debut album, currently untitled, which is due later this year.

Frontman Will Gardner recently said of the track: “It deals with a fictitious individual’s thirst for revenge – and the consequences of his actions, viewed by an outsider.”

Black Peaks appear at HRH Prog 3 in Wales next month, also featuring Rick Wakeman, Steeleye Span, Mostly Autumn, The Enid and more. They’ll also play a headline show at London’s Barfly on April 8, with tickets on sale now. The band are featured in the latest edition of _Prog _alongside Steven Wilson, Beardfish, Toundra and more. Order your copy.