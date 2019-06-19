Black Label Society reveal North American tour plans

Black Label Society have announced a North American tour which will take place later this year.

Zack Wylde and co have detailed a total of 24 dates – kicking off on September 11 at Ventura’s Majestic Theater and concluding with a performance at The Tarheel in Jacksonville on October 13.

Black Label Society say: “Berzerkers, we are hitting the road this fall with special guests The Black Dahlia Murder and Alien Weaponry and Toke on select dates.

“Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 21. Which date will we see you?”

Find a full list of dates below.

Last month, Black Label Society released Sonic Brew - 20th Anniversary Blend 5.99 - 5.19, which featured two new tracks: a piano version of Spoke In The Wheel and an acoustic take of Black Pearl.

Black Label Society 2019 US tour dates

Sep 11: Ventura The Majestic Theater, CA

Sep 13: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Sep 14: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Sep 15: Missoula The Wilma, MT

Sep 16: Billings The Pub Station, MT

Sep 18: Colorado Springs The Black Sheep, CO

Sep 19: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Sep 21: Odessa Dos Amigos, TX

Sep 22: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Sep 23: Baton Rouge Varsity Theatre, LA

Sep 25: Fayetteville Town Centre, AR

Sep 27: Turtle Lake St Croix Casinos, WI

Sep 28: Belvidere The Apollo Theatre, IL

Sep 30: Kitchener Elements Nightclub, ON

Oct 01: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Oct 02: Pikeville Appalachian Wireless Arena, KY

Oct 04: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Oct 05: Montclair The Wellmont Theater, NJ

Oct 07: Lake Buens Vista House Of Blues, FL

Oct 08: Ft Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Oct 10: Destin Club La Destin, FL

Oct 11: Manchester Exit 111 Festival, TN

Oct 12: Greensboro Piedmont Hall, NC

Oct 13: Jacksonville The Tarheel, NC