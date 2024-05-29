Black Country, New Road to play London benefit show for Palestine

Black Country, New Road will play a special London show next month in support of the beleaguered people of Palestine.



The Cambridge alt.rock band will perform at the EartH Theatre in Hackney on June 13 to raise funds for Medical Aid For Palestinians and the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.



Tickets, available for a minimum £15 per ticket donation, are on sale now, with the option to donate more. The gig will feature support from Camera Picture, Aga Ujma and Skydaddy.

On the 13th of June we will be performing at Earth in Hackney with Camera Picture, Aga Ujma and Skydaddy to raise money for Medical Aid for Palestinians and the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.Tickets are on sale now.................................................... pic.twitter.com/BK0Rv5GSg8May 29, 2024

Along with The Murder Capital and Dry Cleaning, Black Country, New Road are set to support Nick Cave on his forthcoming Wild God tour.

The tour itinerary is:

Sep 24: Oberhausen Rudolf Weber-ARENA, Germany +

Sep 26: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland +

Sep 29: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany +

Oct 02: Oslo Spektrum, Norway +

Oct 03: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden +

Oct 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark +

Oct 08: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany +

Oct 10: Lodz, Poland Atlas Arena, Poland +

Oct 11: Krakow TAURON Arena, Poland +

Oct 13: Budapest Papp László Sportaréna, Hungary ^

Oct 15: Zagreb Arena Zagreb, Croatia ^

Oct 17: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic ^

Oct 18: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany ^

Oct 20: Milan Forum, Italy ^

Oct 22: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland ^

Oct 24: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain ^

Oct 25: Madrid WiZink Center, Spain ^

Oct 27: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal ^

Oct 30: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium ^

Nov 02: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK *

Nov 03: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK *

Nov 05: Manchester AO Arena, UK *

Nov 06: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK *

Nov 08: London The O2, UK *

Nov 12: Dublin 3Arena, IRE *

Nov 15: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK *

Nov 17: Paris Accor Arena, France *



+ special guest: Dry Cleaning

^ special guest: The Murder Capital

* special guest: Black Country, New Road