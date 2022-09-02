Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium film to screen in cinemas worldwide next month

The acclaimed concert film Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium is to be released in cinemas worldwide on October 5 and 9, as part of the celebrations marking the legendary singer/songwriter's 50 years in the music business.



Shot on 16mm colour film on June 22 and 23, 1990, at the iconic Bronx stadium, the original concert footage has been re-edited and newly mixed, and features a never-before-released performance of the star's 1983 hit single Uptown Girl.

The film also captures Joel's performances of audience favourites Piano Man, We Didn’t Start The Fire, New York State Of Mind and more, plus interviews with Joel, and behind-the-scenes footage from the event’s production.

You can watch footage of Joel's 1989 smash We Didn’t Start The Fire, his third US number one single, below:

The film is coming to cinema screens via Sony Music Entertainment Premium Content and Trafalgar Releasing. Tickets are now on sale.



“We’re pleased to partner again with Sony Music Entertainment to bring another classic rock n’ roll concert to the big screen,” says Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing. “This re-edited concert is going to have fans of Billy Joel dancing in their seats in movie theaters worldwide.”



“As a native New Yorker, Billy Joel’s iconic performance at Yankee Stadium is a perfect combination for audiences," adds Tom Mackay, President, Premium Content, Sony Music Entertainment. "We are excited to give fans the opportunity to watch this sold-out concert and rock out to the legend’s greatest hits."



Billy Joel made headlines last week after inviting pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo on stage at New York's Madison Square Garden to sing her 2021 hit single Deja Vu, which namechecks both the veteran entertainer and Uptown Girl.