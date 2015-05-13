Billy Idol releases Save Me Now clip

Billy Idol has released a video for Save Me Now, taken from his Kings & Queens of The Underground album. Released as a single last month, the video was directed by Thomas Kirk, a frequent collaborator with Muse.

“I went for a concept which very much took the lyrics of Save Me Now and turned them into a surreal story that I felt was as true to the very visual lyrics as possible,” says Kirk. “I loved the image of a bruised cop and a priest trapped inside a car.”

Billy Idol is on tour throughout Europe and the US from the end of the month, and appears at Download on June 14.