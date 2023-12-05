Billie Eilish is a fan of American metalcore band Darkest Hour and shared one of their songs to over 110 million people

In the none of us were expecting to write when we started work this morning, it turns out that Billie Eilish, one of the biggest pop stars on Planet Earth, is actually a big fan of US metalcore favourites Darkest Hour. The Washington, D.C.-based five-piece, who formed in 1995 and have nine studio albums to their name, will have almost certainly received an unexpected boost in followers yesterday (Monday December 4) when Eilish, known for chart-crushing hits like Bad Guy and Happier Than Ever, shared music by the band over a selfie she posted as a 'story' to her official Instagram page.

Picking 2007 Darkest Hour cut DEMON(S), taken from their classic 2007 album Deliver Us, Eilish effectively aired the band's music to over 110 million people. You can't buy PR like that in heavy metal these days, folks! Darkest Hour have since acknowledged the unlikely shout-out through their own social media channels, so it seems safe to say they're happy with the bonus attention. The nod also comes at a great moment for the metalcore mavericks: they're due to release their tenth studio album and first in seven years, Perpetual / Terminal, via MNRK Heavy on February 23.

See a screenshot of Billie's Darkest Hour love below.

(Image credit: Instagram / Billie Eilish)

Perhaps we shouldn't be too surprised that Billie Eilish is a Darkest Hour fan. Earlier this year, she also posted a clip of herself enjoying another metalcore banger - It Dies Today's 2004 track A Threnody For Modern Romance. 2020s pop and 2000s metalcore: the crossover we never knew we needed. Eilish has also worn stage gear featuring album art from the likes of Rob Zombie and Cradle Of Filth, performed Misery Business live onstage with Paramore and paid a touching tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at the Grammys. Needless to say, her rock and metal credentials are absolutely bulletproof at this point.