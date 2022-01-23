Bill Bruford launches new You Tube channel

Former Yes and King Crimson drummer Bill Bruford has launched his own YouTube channel.

"Hello everyone, Bill Bruford here, that still enthusiastic young drummer from Yes, King Crimson and Earthworks," he says in his introduction, which you can watch below.

"Now happily retired in the English countryside, I'm busy curating my legacy and recordings so, as part of that it's my pleasure to welcome you to my official YouTube channel.

"I'll be sharing videos of some of the highlights of my career, maybe a few lost gems you haven't seen before, each with a description written personally, sharing a few thoughts an anecdotes."

Amongst the footage on offer thus far are several King Crimson clips from the 1980s, ABWH performing Roundabout from 1989, an interview with Bruford and Phil Collins discussing drumming for Genesis and some live Bruford clips

Although Bruford retired from performance in 2009, his Feels Good To Me solo album, Bruford recordings and Earthworks released are currently being reissued through the Cherry Red label.

