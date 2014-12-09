Bigelf Damon says being retro 'saved' them

Bigelf frontman Damon Fox says he hopes the band can “ride the wave” of the prog storm they helped create.

Fox says the band are enjoying what he describes as the current prog revival, but adds that they took “so much shit” for their retro sound and their 70s flair when they emerged in the 1990s.

Fox tells Metal Express Radio: “Miraculously, Bigelf after 15, 20 years of being a band is still pretty relevant. It’s not something that people say is kind of dated. We came out in the 90s, so who knew that being retro was gonna actually save our ass.

“We took so much shit for being that way years ago and now it’s all the fucking rage. As far as aesthetic rock and roll, the 70s flair and the prog and the make-up and the whole thing – very few bands were doing that in the 90s.

“You had thing like the Black Crowes doing a kind of Southern, Stonesy boogie thing and you had Kravitz doing the Hendrix thing. But there wasn’t any prog bands putting make-up on a la Hawkwind or Peter Gabriel. So to see that’s a big commodity now, I hope we can ride the wave because we were part of the storm to get it here.”

Bigelf released their fourth album Into The Maelstrom in March. In November, they played five UK dates as part of their European tour for the record. Drummer Mike Portnoy had to sit out some of the dates due to scheduling conflicts, with Fox’s son Baron filling in.