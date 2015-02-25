Big-voiced Bonham in TV talent show achievement

Metalhead John Bonham has reached the live show stages in the Irish edition of TV talent show The Voice after a rendition of Def Leppard classic Animal.

His performance last week impressed all four judges, with the singer choosing former Westlife singer Kian Egan to be his coach after the pop star revealed his love for Metallica, Faith No More and Iron Maiden.

And in the latest round, the 28-year-old rocker sang Def Leppard’s Animal in a showdown with fellow contestant Sasha Hatam Smith – although Bonham admits the track wasn’t his first choice.

He tells TeamRock: “We didn’t have any say in it and all you can do is the best you can. It wasn’t too bad but Def Leppard wouldn’t have been my choice. When Kian told us, I instantly heard the chorus in my head which is just one note but I forgot it has some nice verses too.”

Judge Niall Breslin, former vocalist with rock band The Blizzards, praised Bonham on his performance. The rocker adds: “Bressie described me as the best rock singer they’ve ever had on the show. I don’t think they’ve had many but I’ll definitely take that.

“I have rhythm in my voice but no movement in my body and I’m only there to show my voice. They can slate my choreography all they want as long as I continue to get good comments for my singing.”

The live shows begin on March 22 and Bonham reveals he has one particular track he’d love to perform – but he’s remaining tight-lipped about his top choice.

He says: “I can’t say which one I’m pushing for but it’s a metal classic. Even if I only get to do one and the rest are middle of the road rock songs, I want to do one at least.

“It’s been a cool experience and from the start I just went into it to see how it would go. I’m a metal singer so I didn’t expect to go so far. I’m just rolling with it and I’m not too hung up on what happens. I just hope to give a good account of myself.”

The Voice of Ireland is broadcast on Irish channel RTE.