Big Big Train fans gather in York to honour David Longdon

Big Big Train fans, collectively know as The Passengers, gathered in York this week to honour the memory of late frontman David Longdon, who died suddenly at the end of last year.

The event, which was attended by the band's founder Greg Spawton and his wife Kathy, and David's partner Sarah Ewing, took in drinks in York's Hoptail Lounge, a traditional prog curry and a visit to the York National Railway Museum where the assembled Passengers gathered in front of the Mallard, the inspiration for the band's much-loved East Coast Racer.

(Image credit: Tom Parker)

":On what should have been the first night of the bands 2022 UK Tour at York Barbican, a group of Big Big Train fans gathered in York to remember the life and legacy of our dearly departed “Brave Captain”, David Longdon," Passenger Tom Parker tells Prog.

"The afternoon was spent in the congenial surroundings of Brew York’s Hoptail Lounge, and moved on for a prog curry that evening. There were tears, laughter, and much love on display on what was a chance to come together in some cases for the first time since the bands previous tour.

"A last hurrah was had at York National Railway Museum on the morning of Wednesday the 16th, with the obligatory group photo in front of Mallard our very own East Coast Racer. Two days which were a joy from beginning to end, and which we hope will be repeated again, perhaps under happier circumstances."

(Image credit: Tom Parker)

"I would like to thank Tom and all the Passengers for attending the event," adds Sarah Ewing. "It was my first social event since David passed away - and I was quite nervous. However I was greeted with such kindness and understanding. Your love for David was crystal clear. Myself, Greg Spawton and his wife Kathy were very moved."

(Image credit: Tom Parker)

Big Big Train released their latest album, Welcome To The Planet, at the beginning of this year. The band announced their intention to continue in February.