Big 4 go 8-bit for game spoof

A spoof video clip presents the Big 4 of thrash metal – Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax – as 8-bit characters in a video game.

The game itself doesn’t exist, but Loudwire and the Filthy Frackers let their imaginations run wild to offer a glimpse of how it might have looked.

They say: “Imagine slamming this gem into your NES – Metallica’s One, Slayer’s Reigning Blood, Megadeth’s Sweating Bullets and Anthrax’s Madhouse in 8-bit chip tune music. We also took inspiration from each tracks’ video, so look out for iconic scenes.”

The Big 4 performed together for the first time in 2010, and the moment was captured on DVD. They delivered a total of 14 shows with the last taking place in New York in 2011. Future gatherings appear unlikely due to the challenges of reaching agreements between all four bands.

Last year Filthy Frackers released a chip tune animation featuring artists including Nirvana, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam.