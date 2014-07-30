Nirvana get 8-bit makeover

Music and animation duo Filthy Frackers have created an animated medley of grunge tracks from the 90s and released it on their YouTube channel.

The chiptune compilation, titled 8bit Grunge, features Soundgarden’s Rusty Cage, Alice In Chains’ Man In The Box, Stone Temple Pilots’ Sex Type Thing, The Melvins’ Revolve, Mad Season’s River Of Deceit, Nirvana’s In Bloom and Pearl Jam’s Jeremy.

The channel also features an 8-bit version of Hunger Strike by Temple Of The Dog featuring Eddie Vedder and Chris Cornell.