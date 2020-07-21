Biffy Clyro to celebrate album launch with worldwide livestream

Biffy Clyro have announced that they’ll mark the launch of their new album with a worldwide livestream.

A Celebration Of Endings will be released on August 14 through Warner Records, with Simon Neil, James Johnston and Ben Johnston set to play the record in its entirety from an iconic Glasgow venue the following day.

Rather than confine themselves to the stage, the trio will “take full creative advantage of the extra space” and perform tracks throughout the undisclosed venue.

Vocalist and guitarist Neil says: “We are really excited to launch A Celebration Of Endings with such a unique and ambitious live performance from one of our favourite venues.

“We would love to be playing live shows to our fans across the world, but as this is not possible, we are going to bring the biggest Biffy album launch imaginable direct to your living room.”

Along with playing all 11 album tracks, Biffy Clyro will also perform a selection of tracks from their back catalogue during a soundcheck segment.

The full show will be streamed at 8pm BST on August 15 on YouTube, with tickets priced £16 going on sale this coming Friday (July 24) where CD/vinyl ticket bundles will also be available.

1. North Of No South

2. The Champ

3. Weird Leisure

4. Tiny Indoor Fireworks

5. Worst Type Of Best Possible

6. Space

7. End Of

8. Instant History

9. The Pink Limit

10. Opaque

11. Cop Syrup