Biffy Clyro cover controversial sex anthem WAP

When hip hop stars Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released their vaginal lubrication anthem WAP last month, they were fully aware of the column inches it would generate.

And so it proved. WAP has delighted and been damned in equal measure, generating think-pieces in the New York Times, prompting a number of challenging mash-ups, and receiving an unlikely remix from composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Now it's been covered by Biffy Clyro, as part of a live performance on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge. In a possible signpost as to what we might expect during next year's controversial Download Festival headline set, the band retitled the song WAB (Wet As Biffy), and adapted the lyrics so as not to offend those offended by the original.

"I want you to park that big Biff truck right in this tiny wee garage," raps frontman Simon Neil. Well, if you say so, Simon.

This year’s Download Festival had to be shelved due to lockdown restrictions, with Kiss, System Of A Down and Iron Maiden due to headline. But while Maiden won’t be on the 2021 bill, Kiss and System Of A Down will be there to headline – and Biffy have stepped up.

“We can’t wait to return to headline Download in 2021!" say the band. "It’s a highlight of the festival calendar and a big part of our history as a band. Headlining in 2017 was special and now it’s time to celebrate again!"