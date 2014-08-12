Biffy to play fan setlists at end-of-era shows

Biffy Clyro have announced a three-night run in Glasgow to mark the "end of an era" – and they want fans to choose the setlists for each show.

They’ll play the Barrowlands Ballroom on December 5, 6, and 7, with each night dedicated to two albums from their catalogue. The first will focus on Blackened Sky and Puzzle, the second will cover Vertigo Of Bliss and Only Revolutions, and the third will highlight Infinity Land and Opposites.

They announced their plans in a handwritten note, saying the shows aimed to “celebrate the end of the second chapter of the Biff,” and adding: “We want you guys to pick the songs you want to hear.”

Supporters will have the chance to vote on each night’s set, which can include B-sides along with album tracks. The band finished by saying: “We hope you’re as excited as we are – right, time to practice 160 songs…”

Tickets are already available to Team Biffy fan club members. A small number will go on general sale from 9am on August 15 via gigsinscotland.com.