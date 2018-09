Bombay’s heavy metal sons Bhayanak Maut have given us the premiere of their new track XOXOXO.

XOXOXO is taken from the band’s new album Man, which is available to download now from Instamojo. According to the band’s official website, Man is “the result of us destroying the last 10 years of our lives.”

Find out the story behind the song in the video below then give it a listen.