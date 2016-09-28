Beth Hart streams new track Love Is A Lie

Beth Hart is streaming her new song Love Is A Lie exclusively with TeamRock.
It’s taken from Hart’s upcoming eighth album Fire On The Floor, due for release on October 14 via Provogue. She previously issued a video for the title track.
Hart says recording the album gave her an emotional release following the bitter-sweet sessions for previous effort Better Than Home.
“We were still in the mixing stages for that album and I knew I had to make another record,” she says. “Making Better Than Home was so painful, because one of the producers, Michael Stevens, was dying of cancer. It was a very emotional record to write and to make.
“I wanted the songs for Fire On The Floor to get born real quick.”
Fire On The Floor is described as a genre-crossing collection of 12 tracks that reflect Hart’s teenage influences, which took in everything from gospel, soul and classical to Soundgarden.
She says: “As a writer, I feel really stifled if I’m trying to write in the same style. I just can’t do that. Growing up as a kid, I was raised all over the place stylistically, loving so many different genres.
“I’m so pleased with it. I recently had to organise the sequence of the record, and while I was doing that, I was thinking to myself, ‘Y’know, this is pretty frickin’ good.’”
Hart has a string of tour dates to come, including a UK run in November.
Beth Hart Fire On The Floor tracklist
- Jazzman
- Love Gangster
- Coca Cola
- Let’s Get Together
- Love Is A Lie
- Fat Man
- Fire On The Floor
- Woman You’ve Been Dreaming Of
- Baby Shot Me Down
- Good Day To Cry
- Picture In A Frame
- No Place Like Home
Beth Hart tour dates 2016
Nov 09: Essen Lichtburg, Germany
Nov 11: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK
Nov 13: Gateshead Sage, UK
Nov 14: Glasgow Academy, UK
Nov 17: Bristol Colston Hall, UK
Nov 19: Bournemouth Solent Hall, UK
Nov 21: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK
Nov 23: London Royal Festival Hall, UK
Nov 26: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands
Nov 28: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium
Nov 30: Lille Splendid, France
Dec 02: Cleon La Traverse, France
Dec 03: Bordeaux Theatre Femina, France
Dec 05: Clermont Ferrand La Cooperative de Mai, France
Dec 07: Aix En Provence Le Pasino, France
Dec 08: Chateaurenard, Salle De L’etoile, France
Dec 10: Ris Orangis Le Plan, France
Dec 13: Paris Olympia, France
Dec 15: Casablanca Megarama, Morocco