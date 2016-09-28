Trending

Beth Hart streams new track Love Is A Lie

By Classic Rock  

Exclusive: Listen to Beth Hart's song Love Is A Lie – taken from upcoming new album Fire On The Floor

A promotional photo of Beth Hart
Beth Hart
(Image: © Mona Nordoy)

Beth Hart is streaming her new song Love Is A Lie exclusively with TeamRock.

It’s taken from Hart’s upcoming eighth album Fire On The Floor, due for release on October 14 via Provogue. She previously issued a video for the title track.

Hart says recording the album gave her an emotional release following the bitter-sweet sessions for previous effort Better Than Home.

“We were still in the mixing stages for that album and I knew I had to make another record,” she says. “Making Better Than Home was so painful, because one of the producers, Michael Stevens, was dying of cancer. It was a very emotional record to write and to make.

“I wanted the songs for Fire On The Floor to get born real quick.”

Fire On The Floor is described as a genre-crossing collection of 12 tracks that reflect Hart’s teenage influences, which took in everything from gospel, soul and classical to Soundgarden.

She says: “As a writer, I feel really stifled if I’m trying to write in the same style. I just can’t do that. Growing up as a kid, I was raised all over the place stylistically, loving so many different genres.

“I’m so pleased with it. I recently had to organise the sequence of the record, and while I was doing that, I was thinking to myself, ‘Y’know, this is pretty frickin’ good.’”

Hart has a string of tour dates to come, including a UK run in November.

Beth Hart Fire On The Floor tracklist

  1. Jazzman
  2. Love Gangster
  3. Coca Cola
  4. Let’s Get Together
  5. Love Is A Lie
  6. Fat Man
  7. Fire On The Floor
  8. Woman You’ve Been Dreaming Of
  9. Baby Shot Me Down
  10. Good Day To Cry
  11. Picture In A Frame
  12. No Place Like Home

Beth Hart tour dates 2016

Nov 09: Essen Lichtburg, Germany
Nov 11: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK
Nov 13: Gateshead Sage, UK
Nov 14: Glasgow Academy, UK
Nov 17: Bristol Colston Hall, UK
Nov 19: Bournemouth Solent Hall, UK
Nov 21: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK
Nov 23: London Royal Festival Hall, UK
Nov 26: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands
Nov 28: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium
Nov 30: Lille Splendid, France
Dec 02: Cleon La Traverse, France
Dec 03: Bordeaux Theatre Femina, France
Dec 05: Clermont Ferrand La Cooperative de Mai, France
Dec 07: Aix En Provence Le Pasino, France
Dec 08: Chateaurenard, Salle De L’etoile, France
Dec 10: Ris Orangis Le Plan, France
Dec 13: Paris Olympia, France
Dec 15: Casablanca Megarama, Morocco

